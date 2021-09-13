Zhang and Stosur win women's doubles title at U.S. Open

Xinhua) 13:08, September 13, 2021

Zhang Shuai (2nd L)/Samantha Stosur (2nd R) kiss the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final between Zhang Shuai of China/Samantha Stosur of Australia and Coco Gauff/Catherine McNally of the United States at the 2021 US Open in New York, the United States, Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Shuai and Samantha Stosur of Australia won the U.S. Open women's doubles title by defeating American teen pair Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 here on Sunday.

The Chinese and Aussie combination showed their tacit understanding and strength again as the veteran pair saved two break points to hold for 4-3 in the crucial third set and finally won the rest of the game.

"For sure, it was not easy [to choose to play the U.S. Open instead]. Never easy," the 32-year-old Zhang said.

"I am really proud that I keep playing with Sam. Sam always takes care [of] me. We are so happy we won. This means so much."

The championship also excited the former U.S. Open women's singles champion Stosur.

"It's just a phenomenal feeling to have this trophy again, 16 years later," the 37-year-old said.

"Winning the singles here, I've got so many amazing memories here playing in New York. I love coming back here, I love the courts, I love the atmosphere. Obviously a very special place for me. It's brought out some of my best tennis in my career over many, many years."

As many teen players shine on the courts, Zhang and Stosur came out the last veterans in the women's competition of this year's U.S. Open.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)