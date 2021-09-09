Highlights of US Open on Sept. 8

Xinhua) 12:44, September 09, 2021

Emma Raducanu (R) of the Great Britain hugs Belinda Bencic of Switzerland after their women's singles quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open in New York, the United States on Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)