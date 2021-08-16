Home>>
Men's doubles final at 2021 National Bank Open
(Xinhua) 10:39, August 16, 2021
Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury (front) of Britain compete during the men's doubles final against Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of Croatia at the 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
