Home>>
Highlights of men's singles quarterfinals at 2021 National Bank Open
(Xinhua) 13:21, August 14, 2021
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during the quarterfinals of men's singles match at the 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 13, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.