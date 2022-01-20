China's Wang Qiang progresses to round three of Australian Open

Xinhua) 09:56, January 20, 2022

SYDNEY, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese player Wang Qiang, after defeating Belgian world No. 55 Alison Van Uytvanck in three sets, proceeded to round three of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Despite a first-set defeat, the 30-year-old managed to reverse the momentum against her opponent, tying the match up with a tiebreaker in the second set before closing the victory 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Wang was able to wear down her opponent with consistent power and deep court shorts, and although she won fewer points overall, 95 to 104, she won the points when it mattered.

A series of unforced errors in the final points of set three ultimately spelled the Belgium's demise.

Wang is scheduled to face American No. 51 Madison Keys in the women's singles last 32 this Friday, who has previously defeated her in the first round of the 2018 Australian Open.

Wang is the first Chinese advancing into the women's singles third round, with both Zheng Qinwen and Wang Xiyu losing their second-round matches on Wednesday.

Zheng conceded to Maria Sakkari, after the Greek No. 5 seed swept the match in confident straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Similarly, Wang Xiyu found herself outclassed as she went up against No. 4 seed Barbora Krejcikova, who also won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Wang Xinyu will play her second-round match on Thursday, but will be hard pressed to overcome her opponent, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Over in the doubles bracket, China's Zhang Shuai and Australian Samantha Stosur bested Miyu Kato from Japan and American Sabrina Santamaria in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, advancing to the second round.

Chinese duo Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan also progressed to the second round of the women's doubles after ousting Safia Kenin of the United States and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

