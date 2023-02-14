In pics: WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 Day 1

Xinhua) 13:25, February 14, 2023

Yang Zhaoxuan of China/ Vera Zvonareva (R) of Russia compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil/ Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yang Zhaoxuan (R) of China/ Vera Zvonareva of Russia compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil/ Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yang Zhaoxuan (R) of China/ Vera Zvonareva of Russia compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil/ Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yang Zhaoxuan (R) of China/ Vera Zvonareva of Russia compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil/ Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves during the singles round of 32 match against Ipek Oz of Turkey at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Ipek Oz of Turkey hits a return during the singles round of 32 match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia serves during the singles round of 32 match against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia hits a return during the singles round of 32 match against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Martina Trevisan of Italy hits a return during the singles round of 32 match against Karolna Muchova of the Czech Republic at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Karolna Muchova of the Czech Republic serves during the singles round of 32 match against Martina Trevisan of Italy at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Martina Trevisan of Italy reacts during the singles round of 32 match against Karolna Muchova of the Czech Republic at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Coco Gauff (L) /Jessica Pegula of the United States compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Xu Yifan of China/ Tereza Mihalikova of Slovak at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xu Yifan (R) of China/ Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Coco Gauff /Jessica Pegula of the United States at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Coco Gauff /Jessica Pegula (R) of the United States compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Xu Yifan of China/ Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xu Yifan of China/ Tereza Mihalikova (top) of Slovakia compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Coco Gauff /Jessica Pegula of the United States at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

