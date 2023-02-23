ATP250 Qatar Open 2023: singles round of 16 matches

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return during the singles round of 16 match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return during the singles round of 16 match against Andy Murray of Britain at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves during the singles round of 16 match against Liam Broady of Britain at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Liam Broady of Britain hits a return during the singles round of 16 match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands hits a return during the singles round of 16 match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Andrey Rublev of Russia hits a return during the singles round of 16 match against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada hits a return during the singles round of 16 match against Jason Kubler of Australia at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jason Kubler of Australia hits a return during the singles round of 16 match against Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

