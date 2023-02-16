China's Zhang, Yang into WTA Qatar Open doubles semis

Xinhua) 14:21, February 16, 2023

DOHA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Shuai and Yang Zhaoxuan advanced to the women's doubles semifinals with their respective partners at the WTA Qatar Open here on Wednesday.

Zhang, who had won her 13th career doubles title at the Abu Dhabi Open with Brazilian Luisa Stefani last Sunday, paired up with Giuliana Olmos of Mexico to defeat Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya 6-0, 6-4 in one hour.

The tournament's fourth seeds set up a semifinal clash with top-seeded American pair Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Yang and her partner, Russian player Vera Zvonareva came back from one set down to outlast Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7.

Yang and Zvonareva face second-seeded Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinal on Thursday.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek raced past Danielle Collins of the United States 6-0, 6-1 and received a walkover to advance to the women's singles semifinals after her quarterfinal opponent Belinda Bencic of Switzerland withdrew from the tournament due to fatigue.

The other three quarterfinals will be held on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)