In pics: WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 Day 2

Xinhua) 15:54, February 15, 2023

Zheng Qinwen of China serves during the singles round of 32 match against Maria Sakkari of Greece at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a return during the singles round of 32 match against Zheng Qinwen of China at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Maria Sakkari of Greece serves during the singles round of 32 match against Zheng Qinwen of China at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Madison Keys of the United States serves during the singles round of 32 match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jelena Ostapenko (R) of Latvia shakes hands with Madison Keys of the United States after their singles round of 32 match at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Luisa Stefani of Brazil/ Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Luisa Stefani of Brazil/ Anna Danilina (L) of Kazakhstan compete during the doubles round of 16 match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico react during the doubles round of 16 match against Luisa Stefani of Brazil/ Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland serves during the singles round of 32 match against Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria serves during the singles round of 32 match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland hits a return during the singles round of 32 match against Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Daria Kasatkina of Russia serves during the singles round of 32 match against Rebecca Marino of Canada at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Rebecca Marino of Canada serves during the singles round of 32 match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

