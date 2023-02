China's Wang Xiyu/Zhu Lin advance into WTA250 Merida Open doubles quarterfinals

Xinhua) 16:05, February 22, 2023

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese duo Wang Xiyu/Zhu Lin eliminated top seeds Barnett/Nichols 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 to advance into the women's doubles last eight of the WTA250 Merida Open on Wednesday.

In singles, Chinese player Wang Xinyu defeated Elina Avanesyan of Russia 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, and will face the Italian player, No. 7 seed Elisabetta Cociaretto in the round of 16.

