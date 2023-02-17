WTA 500 Qatar Open 2023: doubles semifinals

Xinhua) 10:12, February 17, 2023

Yang Zhaoxuan (R) of China/Vera Zvonareva of Russia compete during the women's doubles semifinal match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia/Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine at WTA 500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yang Zhaoxuan (R) of China/Vera Zvonareva of Russia compete during the women's doubles semifinal match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia/Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine at WTA 500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yang Zhaoxuan (top) of China/Vera Zvonareva of Russia compete during the women's doubles semifinal match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia/Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine at WTA 500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico communicate during the doubles semifinals match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jessica Pegula / Coco Gauff (top) of the United States compete during the doubles semifinals match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (2nd L) of China/ Giuliana Olmos (1st R) of Mexico congrats Jessica Pegula (2nd R)/ Coco Gauff of the United States after the doubles semifinals match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico compete during the doubles semifinals match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jessica Pegula (L)/ Coco Gauff of the United States communicate during the doubles semifinals match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jessica Pegula / Coco Gauff (L) of the United States communicate during the doubles semifinals match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos (L) of Mexico clap hands during the doubles semifinals match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico communicate during the doubles semifinals match against Zhang Shuai of China/ Giuliana Olmos of Mexico at WTA500 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)