Home>>
Zheng Qinwen into second round in Dubai WTA tournament
(Xinhua) 13:38, February 20, 2023
DUBAI, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese rising star Zheng Qinwen swept her compatriot Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-1 in the WTA1000 Dubai singles first round on Sunday.
The 20-year-old won 10 games in a row from 3-1 down in the first set to get her second straight win over Zhang.
"I had no regrets today. I still need some time to adjust myself after the Australian Open," said Zhang. "Zheng is very strong. She is a well-rounded player."
Zheng will next face Liudmila Samsonova of Russia. "I'm looking forward to the match because I really like to play against powerful players," said Zheng.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.