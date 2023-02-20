Zheng Qinwen into second round in Dubai WTA tournament

Xinhua) 13:38, February 20, 2023

DUBAI, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese rising star Zheng Qinwen swept her compatriot Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-1 in the WTA1000 Dubai singles first round on Sunday.

The 20-year-old won 10 games in a row from 3-1 down in the first set to get her second straight win over Zhang.

"I had no regrets today. I still need some time to adjust myself after the Australian Open," said Zhang. "Zheng is very strong. She is a well-rounded player."

Zheng will next face Liudmila Samsonova of Russia. "I'm looking forward to the match because I really like to play against powerful players," said Zheng.

