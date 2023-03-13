Posters: Chinese tennis poised for bright prospects

March 13, 2023

Editor’s Note:

The first two months of 2023 marks a boom in Chinese tennis.

In January, a total of 10 players from the Chinese Tennis Association qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open singles, a record number. In February, Zhu Lin won her first-ever WTA Tour singles title; Wu Yibing became the first Chinese mainland player to lift an ATP Tour trophy after winning the Dallas Open.

More and more Chinese athletes have achieved impressive results on the tennis court, showing the world their steady progress.

