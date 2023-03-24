Zheng Qinwen reaches Miami Open 3rd round

Xinhua) 13:39, March 24, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen opened her 2023 Miami Open campaign with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu on Thursday and advanced to the third round.

"At beginning, I was not really into the match. But in the second set, I started to feel better and started to find a little more rhythm. I think I did pretty well in the second and third set. In the end, I'm really happy to win this match because it was really difficult for me after a break," said the 23-year-old Chinese.

Zheng will face Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in the next round.

