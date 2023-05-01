Zhang Zhizhen advances to Madrid Open last 32

Xinhua) 09:39, May 01, 2023

MADRID, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Zhizhen became the first male player from the Chinese mainland to reach the last 32 in ATP Masters 1000 and win two consecutive matches in an ATP clay court event by beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov 2-1 in the men's singles at the Madrid Open on Saturday.

Against Shapovalov, ranked 27th in the world, Zhang resisted the pressure from one set down and won 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(1).

"It was tough; we both played very well today, and I'm pleased to win the tiebreak in the third set," Zhang said.

Zhang will face the 11th seed Cameron Norrie of Britain. "Norrie is also left-handed, and I will try my best to win," he added.

