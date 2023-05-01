Highlights of women's singles round of 32 at Madrid Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 14:03, May 01, 2023

Zheng Qinwen of China returns the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zheng Qinwen of China serves during the women's singles round of 32 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zheng Qinwen (L) of China greets Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia after their women's singles round of 32 match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates during the women's singles round of 32 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia celebrates vicrory after the women's singles round of 32 match against Zheng Qinwen of China at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zheng Qinwen of China returns the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia returns the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Zheng Qinwen of China at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zheng Qinwen of China returns the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zheng Qinwen of China returns the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zheng Qinwen of China returns the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zheng Qinwen of China reacts after the women's singles round of 32 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)