China's Wu advances in Geneva Open

Xinhua) 11:12, May 23, 2023

GENEVA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Wu Yibing survived a match point to beat Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) in the first round of the Geneva Open on Monday.

After tying 1-1 in the first two sets, Huesler forced a tie-breaker by leveling the score at 6-6 in the decisive third set.

Wu, who secured the first ATP title for China in the Dallas Open in February, led 3-0 in the tie-breaker. However, Huesler scored four straight points to lead 6-5 and held one match point.

Showing resilience, the 23-year-old Chinese fought back with three straight points, sealing the victory and advancing to the second round, where he will confront Italy's Marco Cecchinato.

