Highlights of women's doubles quarterfinals at French Open
Veronika Kudermetova (R)/Liudmila Samsonova of Russia react during the women's doubles quarterfinals between Wang Xinyu of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Wang Xinyu (2nd L) of China/Hsieh Su-Wei (1st R) of Chinese Taipei greet Veronika Kudermetova (1st L)/Liudmila Samsonova of Russia after the women's doubles quarterfinals between Wang Xinyu of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Wang Xinyu (L) of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei celebrate after winning the women's doubles quarterfinals between Wang Xinyu of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Wang Xinyu (R) of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei compete during the women's doubles quarterfinals between Wang Xinyu of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Wang Xinyu (R) of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei celebrate during the women's doubles quarterfinals between Wang Xinyu of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
