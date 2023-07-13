Xu/Vliegen win mixed doubles semifinal match at Wimbledon

Xinhua) 11:19, July 13, 2023

Xu Yifan (R)/Joran Vliegen celebrate after winning the mixed doubles semifinal match between Xu Yifan (China)/Joran Vliegen (Belgium) and Matwe Middelkoop (the Netherlands)/Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xu Yifan (R)/Joran Vliegen celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles semifinal match between Xu Yifan (China)/Joran Vliegen (Belgium) and Matwe Middelkoop (the Netherlands)/Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xu Yifan (R)/Joran Vliegen compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match between Xu Yifan (China)/Joran Vliegen (Belgium) and Matwe Middelkoop (the Netherlands)/Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xu Yifan (R)/Joran Vliegen react during the mixed doubles semifinal match between Xu Yifan (China)/Joran Vliegen (Belgium) and Matwe Middelkoop (the Netherlands)/Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

