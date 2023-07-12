Highlights of Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Xinhua) 10:12, July 12, 2023

China's Li Na serves during the ladies' invitation doubles match between Vania King of the United States/Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Li Na of China/Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

China's Li Na reacts during the ladies' invitation doubles match between Vania King of the United States/Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Li Na of China/Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

China's Li Na competes during the ladies' invitation doubles match between Vania King of the United States/Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Li Na of China/Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Li Na (R)/Agnieszka Radwanska react during the ladies' invitation doubles match between Vania King of the United States/Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Li Na of China/Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Li Na/Agnieszka Radwanska (L) react during the ladies' invitation doubles match between Vania King of the United States/Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Li Na of China/Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

