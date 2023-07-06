Highlights of Wimbledon Tennis Championships

A ground staff pulls the rain cover to protect the grass court at the beginning of the rain delay during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhang Shuai hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhang Shuai reacts during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

People leave the court for the rain delay during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhang Shuai leaves the court after the match being suspended due to rain during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhang Shuai looks up during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

