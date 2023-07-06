Highlights of Wimbledon Tennis Championships
A ground staff pulls the rain cover to protect the grass court at the beginning of the rain delay during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Zhang Shuai hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Zhang Shuai hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Zhang Shuai reacts during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
People leave the court for the rain delay during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Zhang Shuai leaves the court after the match being suspended due to rain during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Zhang Shuai looks up during the women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Donna Vekic of Croatia at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: women's singles 1st round of Wimbledon Tennis Championship
- Wu Yibing defeats Nick Kyrgios to notch first win on grass at ATP Stuttgart
- Wang and Hsieh clinch women's doubles title at Roland Garros
- Wang/Hsieh power into women's doubles at French Open
- Highlights of women's doubles quarterfinals at French Open
- French Open roundup: Ruud, Zverev reach quarterfinals, Swiatek sets Gauff rematch
- Highlights of French Open tennis tournament
- Zhang, Wang prevail in winning day for China at Roland Garros
- China's Zhang Zhizhen makes history to power into 3rd round at French Open
- China's Wang Xinyu claims first main draw win in French Open
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.