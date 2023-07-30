(Chengdu Universiade) Feature: Turkish archer amazed by high-tech innovations at FISU Games in China

ISTANBUL/CHENGDU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Samet Ak, a Turkish archer who is competing at the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China, is captivated by cutting-edge smart technologies adopted throughout the Games.

During his stay, a host of fascinating innovations make his daily routine a delightful experience. At the restaurant, a robot is cooking Chinese delicacies, including noodles and sweet dumplings, catering to international guests. Close by, another robot is preparing beverages according to customers' preferences and served them with precision.

"You could actually have a conversation with it," Ak said. "It is truly fascinating to me."

The Turkish athlete is also touched by the friendly atmosphere and warm hospitality the city offered.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, Ak found lovely gifts in his room showcasing the charm of Chengdu. "Chinese people are incredibly respectful, friendly and hospitable," he told of his first impression of the country.

The Chinese staff and volunteers are in constant contact with the Turkish team, providing support even for their trivial inquiries, he said.

"They are always there for us, making sure we don't face any problems. A full team is dedicated to our well-being," Ak said.

The efficient transport solutions also leave deep impression on the Turkish archer, who travels by bus between his residence and the training venue.

"It's a pleasant journey as we don't need to worry about getting around. We can travel very comfortably," he said.

Sichuan cuisine, with its intense flavors characterized by its rich blend of spices, is another eye-opening experience for Ak.

"The food is even better than I expected. The staff thoughtfully provide dishes from different continents, along with authentic Chinese specialties. It's a delight to me," he said.

Beyond the well-organized arrangements, Ak found the Games to be a harmonious gathering of athletes from diverse cultures and nations.

"I've already made friends and met familiar faces from previous competitions. We get to socialize and interact with athletes across various disciplines, both Turkish and foreign. It's a beautiful experience," he said.

Ak is grateful that China hosts such an event which makes him feel exceptional. "It is a place and an environment that should be seen and tasted," he said.

