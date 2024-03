We Are China

Sino-French concert held at Qintai Concert Hall in Wuhan

Xinhua) 09:11, March 20, 2024

Artists of the Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra perform during a Sino-French concert at Qintai Concert Hall in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

French artists perform during a Sino-French concert at Qintai Concert Hall in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

