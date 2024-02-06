China's NCPA to host "Festival Waltz" concert

Xinhua) 11:09, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A waltz-themed concert will be held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Feb. 6 and 7, ahead of the 2024 Spring Festival.

The concert, titled "Festival Waltz," will be presented by the China NCPA Orchestra, the resident orchestra of the venue. Acclaimed conductor Lyu Jia will take the conductor's podium for the concert.

The orchestra is expected to play a string of classic works by "the Waltz King" Johann Strauss II, as well as creations by other renowned composers including Georges Bizet, Frederic Chopin and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

