Vienna Symphony Orchestra returns to China

May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The world-renowned Vienna Symphony Orchestra kicked off its China tour on Monday night with a three-day performance at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing.

During the concerts, the orchestra presented the Beijing audience with classical pieces by famous musicians, including Beethoven, Mozart, and Brahms.

The performances featured the 74-year-old celebrated Hungarian conductor Adam Fischer, who performed at NCPA for the first time, and the violin virtuoso Julian Rachlin.

"We have felt the enthusiasm of the Chinese audience," said Jan Nast, intendant of the orchestra, during an interview. "They are the kind of audience that conductors and musicians from around the world eagerly anticipate."

It is the orchestra's third visit to China, after the previous ones in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Founded in 1900, the orchestra is one of Austria's highest-level representatives of classical music.

