Concert of Contemporary Chamber Music of China staged in Vienna

Xinhua) 15:05, June 01, 2024

This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a concert of Contemporary Chamber Music of China, in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Conductor Hu Yongyan performs during a concert of Contemporary Chamber Music of China, in Vienna, Austria, on May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Conductor Hu Yongyan performs during a concert of Contemporary Chamber Music of China, in Vienna, Austria, on May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

