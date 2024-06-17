We Are China

Highlights of 2024 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival

Xinhua) 16:29, June 17, 2024

Participants compete during the 2024 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

