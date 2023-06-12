Teams compete at Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 16:08, June 12, 2023

Participants compete at Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States, on June 11, 2023. More than 60 teams took part in this event on Sunday. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

Participants compete at Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States, on June 11, 2023. More than 60 teams took part in this event on Sunday. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

Participants compete at Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States, on June 11, 2023. More than 60 teams took part in this event on Sunday. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

Participants compete at Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States, on June 11, 2023. More than 60 teams took part in this event on Sunday. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)