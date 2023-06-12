In pics: 2023 Duisburg Dragon Boat Race
Rowing teams participate in a dragon boat race at the Inner Harbour of Duisburg, Germany, June 10, 2023. The 2023 Duisburg Dragon Boat Race took place from June 9 to 11, attracting around 140 teams and 3,000 competitors and offering local residents an opportunity to learn about Chinese culture and festival traditions. (Xinhua/Shan Weiyi)
