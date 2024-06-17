We Are China

In pics: 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race in Switzerland

Xinhua) 09:44, June 17, 2024

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Boat "Beija Flor" (front) of France competes during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Boat "PILPOIL" of France competes during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Boat "vuvuzela" of Switzerland competes during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)