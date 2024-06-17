In pics: 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race in Switzerland
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Boat "Beija Flor" (front) of France competes during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Boat "PILPOIL" of France competes during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Boat "vuvuzela" of Switzerland competes during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sailors compete during the 85th Bol d'Or Mirabaud sailing race on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of sailing games at 19th Asian Games
- In pics: sailing races at 19th Asian Games
- Highlights of sailing races at 19th Asian Games
- Germany, China shine in first day of 470 sailing World Championship
- International offshore sailing race "AEGEAN 600" kicks off
- Highlights of U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago
- Mills and McIntyre win women's 470 class in final sailing medal event of Tokyo 2020
- Australia wins sailing men's 470 gold at Tokyo Olympics
- Britain wins golds in men's 49er and men's Finn in Tokyo Olympic sailing regatta
- Australian sailor Wearn wins men's laser at Tokyo Olympics
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.