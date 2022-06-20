Highlights of U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago

Xinhua) 16:49, June 20, 2022

Australian team (L) glides across the water during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Danish crew members wave to the grandstands as they pass by during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Team USA returns to the harbor after the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Canadian team's F50 catamaran passes by the four-masted schooner "Windy" during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Australian team glides across the water during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Danish team sets to return to harbor after the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

The F50 catamarans line up off the shores during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Australian team crew waves to the grandstands during the awarding ceremony of the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Team Australia passes by a lighthouse during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Team Australia crosses the finish line during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

Australian team crew celebrates after winning the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)