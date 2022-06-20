Highlights of U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago
Australian team (L) glides across the water during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Danish crew members wave to the grandstands as they pass by during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Team USA returns to the harbor after the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Canadian team's F50 catamaran passes by the four-masted schooner "Windy" during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Australian team glides across the water during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Danish team sets to return to harbor after the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
The F50 catamarans line up off the shores during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Australian team crew waves to the grandstands during the awarding ceremony of the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Team Australia passes by a lighthouse during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Team Australia crosses the finish line during the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Australian team crew celebrates after winning the U.S. Sailing Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mills and McIntyre win women's 470 class in final sailing medal event of Tokyo 2020
- Australia wins sailing men's 470 gold at Tokyo Olympics
- Britain wins golds in men's 49er and men's Finn in Tokyo Olympic sailing regatta
- Australian sailor Wearn wins men's laser at Tokyo Olympics
- Chinese sailors attend training session at Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Japan
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.