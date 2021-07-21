Home>>
Chinese sailors attend training session at Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Japan
(Xinhua) 12:11, July 21, 2021
Chinese sailors of men's 470 class Wang Yang (L) and Xu Zangjun react during a training session at Enoshima Yacht Harbour, in Kanagawa, Japan, on July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
