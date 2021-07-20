Chinese weightlifting team attends training session ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 16:59, July 20, 2021

Zhang Guozheng, coach of the Chinese women's weightlifting team, poses during a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

