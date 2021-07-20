Home>>
Sports venues of Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 15:11, July 20, 2021
Photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows a view of the centre court at the Ariake Tennis Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
