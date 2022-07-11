International offshore sailing race "AEGEAN 600" kicks off

Sailing boats participate in the official start of the international offshore sailing race "AEGEAN 600" in Sounio, Greece on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Xinhua)

ATHENS, July 10 (Xinhua) -- International offshore sailing race "AEGEAN 600" started on Sunday in front of the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion near the Greek capital.

More than 250 crew members participate in the second edition of the non-stop sailing race across the Aegean Sea, according to the Hellenic Offshore Racing Club (HORC) which organizes the event.

The length of the course is approximately 605 nautical miles long, and the boats are expected to finish back at Cape Sounion until July 16. The first finishers are expected on Tuesday.

This year's fleet is incredibly diverse, with the participation of superyachts, trimarans, and catamarans, in addition to more conventional offshore-capable monohull designs, HORC noted in a press release.

The event, which was launched amidst the pandemic despite difficulties in promoting sports and Greece as a culture and tourism destination, is held with the support of the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

This year it was chosen by the International Maxi Association (IMA) to be on its circuit of races in the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge.

"We hope that AEGEAN 600 will be included in the future in the top five major such events that take place worldwide," Ioannis Maragkoudakis, president of HORC, told media shortly before the start of the race.

