Former official with China's state-owned assets regulator expelled from CPC

Xinhua) 19:15, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Luo Yulin, a former deputy minister-level official of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over severe violations of discipline and law.

The punishment was announced in an official statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Thursday.

An investigation of Luo's case has found that Luo had been dishonest to the Party and had been practicing double-dealing and duplicity. The statement said he had defied the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and violated relevant rules to attend banquets and tourist trips arranged by private enterprise owners.

The statement accused Luo of concealing personal information that he should report to the Party and seeking benefits for others regarding official selection and appointment, accepting gifts and money in return.

He was also found to have violated relevant regulations to engage in for-profit activities and grant loans for multiple private business owners, accepting massive returns, the statement said, adding that Luo was also involved in unscrupulous power-for-sex and money-for-sex trades.

Also, the statement said Luo showed no sense of red lines and had colluded with some lawless private business owners, practicing power-for-money trades. He took advantage of his posts to seek benefits regarding business operations and project contracting for others, accepting a massive amount of money and gifts in return.

The statement said, in line with Party regulations and laws, a decision was made to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

