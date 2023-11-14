China's road logistics price index dips

Xinhua) 19:38, November 14, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged down during the week from Nov. 6 to 10, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,037.21 points over the period, dipping 0.03 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full truckload logistics price, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, edged down 0.03 percent from the previous week to 1,038.35 points.

The survey attributed the price decrease to the increased supply outpacing the stable demand for road transport.

It is expected that the index will see mild fluctuations in the next stage.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)