China's road logistics price index edges up

Xinhua) 16:16, September 11, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged up last week amid stable road transportation demand and supply, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,025.65 points in the week from Sept. 4 to 8, up 0.01 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-indices for all types of vehicles logged a week-on-week increase. The figure for full truckload logistics prices, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, edged up 0.01 percent week on week to 1,027.15 points.

According to the survey, the index is likely to remain stable or rise amid fluctuations in the next stage.

