Mountain roads bring convenience and economic benefits for locals in south China
This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows a winding mountain road in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Napo County belongs to the mountainous areas of Guangxi. In recent years, several winding mountain roads have been built to make it more convenient for local villagers to travel and to promote local economic growth at the same time. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
This aerial photo taken on March 18, 2018 shows the construction site of a winding mountain road in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Napo County belongs to the mountainous areas of Guangxi. In recent years, several winding mountain roads have been built to make it more convenient for local villagers to travel and to promote local economic growth at the same time. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows a winding mountain road in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Napo County belongs to the mountainous areas of Guangxi. In recent years, several winding mountain roads have been built to make it more convenient for local villagers to travel and to promote local economic growth at the same time. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows a winding mountain road in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Napo County belongs to the mountainous areas of Guangxi. In recent years, several winding mountain roads have been built to make it more convenient for local villagers to travel and to promote local economic growth at the same time. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows a winding mountain road in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Napo County belongs to the mountainous areas of Guangxi. In recent years, several winding mountain roads have been built to make it more convenient for local villagers to travel and to promote local economic growth at the same time. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows a winding mountain road in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Napo County belongs to the mountainous areas of Guangxi. In recent years, several winding mountain roads have been built to make it more convenient for local villagers to travel and to promote local economic growth at the same time. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's weekly road logistics price index edges up
- China reveals "10 most beautiful rural roads" in 2022
- In pics: visitors on Huashan Mountain in NW China's Shaanxi
- Jiulong Peak: A paradise of nature, knowledge and prosperity
- Feature: How China's Dong Hongjuan became first woman to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000m
- Scenery of Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, NW China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.