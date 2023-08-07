China's road logistics price index edges up in July

Xinhua) 08:47, August 07, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged up in July from June due to improving market demand.

The index came in at 102.5 last month, up 0.1 percent from the previous month but down 0.68 percent year on year, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, climbed 0.15 percent month on month but was down 0.68 percent year on year.

The survey predicted the index would fluctuate at a low level in the future, given that high temperatures and unfavorable weather conditions in multiple regions affect road transportation.

