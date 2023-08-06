Home>>
China's passenger trips up 56.3 pct in H1
(Xinhua) 11:06, August 06, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's passenger trips surged 56.3 percent year on year to 4.32 billion in the first half of the year (H1), data from the Ministry of Transport showed.
The country's road passenger trips totaled 2.14 billion in this period, rising 18.6 percent year on year, according to the ministry.
Passenger trips made via China's waterways soared 146.8 percent from the same period last year to 120 million.
During the same period, passenger trips using China's urban transport stood at 45.42 billion, up 15 percent from the pervious year, the data revealed.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.