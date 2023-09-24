China's road logistics price index edges up

Xinhua) 13:05, September 24, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged up last week amid slower transport capacity growth, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,026.52 points in the week from Sept. 18 to 22, up 0.09 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full truckload logistics prices, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, went up 0.09 percent week on week to 1,027.98 points.

According to the survey, the index is likely to rise amid fluctuations in the near future.

