Ugandan vlogger visits her home country with Chinese husband and son

August 10, 2023

Adikin Rose Mary, an African woman from Uganda, recently returned to her home country for a trip with her Chinese husband and son. The family's experiences were shared with online followers through the popular short video platform Douyin, also known as TikTok outside of China.

Rose's cross-cultural romance with her Chinese husband, Wu Jianyun, a resident of Lishui city in east China's Zhejiang Province, has captured the hearts of many, gaining widespread attention on social media.

When Rose married a Chinese man and settled in a village in China eight years ago, everything seemed strange. Now, she has seamlessly adapted to life as a local resident, speaking fluent Chinese and cooking authentic Chinese dishes. Her social media videos, chronicling her daily life, have become an internet sensation.

Following a journey that included more than 10 hours of long-distance flying, her family departed from Lishui and finally arrived in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. Oliver Wonekha, Uganda's ambassador to China, welcomed them at the airport.

Back in her home country, Rose's primary concern was her mother, who often experiences pain. She accompanied her mother to a physical examination at the China-Uzbekistan Friendship Hospital in Kampala, one of the best medical facilities in the area. As they wandered the streets of Kampala, they encountered workers from a Chinese company laying pipelines to build roads for Uganda. The family also purchased high-quality Chinese products from a store dedicated to Chinese goods.

