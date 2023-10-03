China's road freight volume up 7.7 pct in first eight months

Xinhua) 10:28, October 03, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 28, 2023 shows a truck loaded with crisp plums moving at Ganyuan Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's road freight volume rose 7.7 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

A total of 26.12 billion tonnes of road cargo were transported during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In August alone, China's road freight volume came in at 3.57 billion tonnes, the data revealed.

In the January-August period, northeast China's Jilin Province recorded the strongest year-on-year road freight volume expansion of 28.7 percent, followed by northwest China's Qinghai Province and central China's Hubei Province.

