AI Vibes: Landmark projects under the Belt and Road Initiative

Virtual anchor, real stories. As the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation wraps up in Beijing on Oct. 18, landmark projects under the BRI are shining brightly.

The first high-speed railway in Southeast Asia is now operational. Previously, it took 3.5 hours to travel from Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, to the tourist city of Bandung. Now, thanks to the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, this journey is cut down to just 40 minutes.

The Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, recognized as the first electrified trans-boundary railway in Africa, has been operational for four years. This railway has not only enhanced local commutes but has also become an essential economic lifeline for the region.

Opened in 2017, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway stands as Kenya's most significant infrastructure endeavor. Linking East Africa's largest port city, Mombasa, with the nation's capital, Nairobi, this railway has trimmed the transit time between the two cities by five hours, while also reducing logistical costs by 40 percent.

(Li Qinyi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

