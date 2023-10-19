Thematic forum on clean Silk Road held in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The thematic forum on the clean Silk Road of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held Wednesday in Beijing.

Liu Jinguo, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and deputy secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attended the thematic forum and delivered a keynote speech.

Over the past ten years, Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries have steadfastly adhered to principles of openness, green and integrity. Guided by the Beijing Initiative for the Clean Silk Road, they have established a stable, fair and transparent framework for clean governance within the BRI, which has encouraged governments, businesses and society to collaboratively create a cleaner and more efficient business environment, effectively safeguarding the BRI's stable and sustained development, said Liu, also director of the National Commission of Supervision.

Noting the CPC and Chinese government's unequivocal and consistent opposition to corruption, Liu said that China is willing to work with other countries to build political consensus, uphold the principles of integrity, further improve the business environment, deepen practical anti-corruption cooperation, jointly maintain a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and ensure the high-quality development of the BRI.

Approximately 200 delegates from 37 countries, regions and international organizations were in attendance at the event, witnessing the release of Achievements and Prospects of Belt and Road Integrity Building, the High-Level Principles on Belt and Road Integrity Building and the establishment of the Integrity and Compliance Evaluation System for Companies Involved in Belt and Road Cooperation.

