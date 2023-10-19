Belt and Road thematic forum on people-to-people bonds held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:09, October 19, 2023

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends and delivers a keynote speech at the Thematic Forum on People-to-People Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The thematic forum on people-to-people bonds of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held on Wednesday in Beijing.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, delivered a keynote speech.

He noted that people-to-people bonds are an important part of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the social foundation for advancing joint Belt and Road construction.

China is willing to work with BRI partners, giving high priority to improving people's well-being, increasing people-to-people exchanges in areas such as education, science, culture, sports, tourism and health, innovating ways of cooperation and expanding cooperation areas, he said.

The thematic forum, held by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, attracted more than 300 attendees.

