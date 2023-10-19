BRI boosts integration, sustainable growth: Ethiopian PM

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Wednesday that as one of the largest transnational infrastructure programs, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is facilitating integration and sustainable growth.

Sino-African ties today have grown exponentially, characterized by a commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation and respect for sovereignty, he said when addressing the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, adding that through the BRI, these relations are delivering infrastructure developments across Africa as well as helping to improve trade within the continent and with China.

Large-scale investments in infrastructure and strengthened commercial ties have boosted the continent's economic development, Ahmed said.

With a rapidly growing population, the African continent is in high demand for sustainable and dignified development. Through the BRI investments, many jobs have been created and livelihoods improved, he said.

The prime minister said road and railway projects are linking previously unconnected places, and people-to-people relations are being enhanced both within and across countries under the initiative.

