Uzbek president vows to expand green cooperation under BRI

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan is ready to further deepen green cooperation with Belt and Road partner countries to create a green future for mankind, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said here Wednesday.

Addressing a high-level forum on green development on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), Mirziyoyev said that the joint construction of the Belt and Road has drawn global participation and support and become a new model of international cooperation.

He expressed the belief that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become an open and inclusive platform to promote international mutual trust, which is particularly important in the current complex geopolitical situation.

Uzbekistan will continue to promote the accomplishment of the main goals and tasks under the framework of the initiative, he said.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan looks to conduct international cooperation within the framework of the Green Silk Road.

He proposed a series of cooperation visions in the field of green development, including formulating a comprehensive outline for green development, deepening scientific and technological cooperation, supporting the green investment principle of the BRI, reducing trade barriers to green goods, and strengthening dialogues on green energy transition.

He stressed that cultural exchanges and the establishment of a scientific information platform on the Green Silk Road are crucial to laying the foundation for a green future.

