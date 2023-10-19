Chinese VP calls for jointly building Green Silk Road

Xinhua) 13:04, October 19, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Jointly building a Green Silk Road is a significant measure to promote green and low-carbon development of developing countries and build a clean and beautiful world, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here on Wednesday at a high-level forum on green development.

China has accelerated the green transformation of its energy structure, continuously improved the quality of its ecological environment, actively participated in and led global environmental governance, and made its contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and promoting global sustainable development, he said.

The vice president said it was necessary to step up support for platforms such as the BRI International Green Development Coalition, establish investment and financing partnerships for green development, strengthen investment and technological cooperation in green energy to facilitate the green and low-carbon energy transformation of Belt and Road partner countries.

Han also called for deepening practical cooperation on climate change and aligning the building of a Green Silk Road with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The event attended by more than 400 people from over 40 countries is part of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Prime Minister of Mozambique Adriano Maleiane addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank, addresses the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Guests attend the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 18, 2023. High-level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation were held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Guests attend the High-Level Forum on Green Development of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 18, 2023. High-level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation were held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)